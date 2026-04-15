NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade.

Back on April 8, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies said, Josiah K. Burrows was dropped off by a school bus after attending classes.

Even though he was dropped off at his usual bus stop, near Northeast 191st Street and Second Avenue, investigators said, Burrows did not return home and has not made contact with his family. However, he has reached out to friends.

Burrows stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy D. Guzman at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3292 (desk), email u309125@mdso.com, or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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