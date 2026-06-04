HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, Rashaud Jay Dixon was last seen leaving his home along the 2600 block of Southeast 12th Road at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Dixon stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white shirt white pants and black sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said the teen contacted his mother at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday and made some concerning statements to her. Investigators said he meets the criteria for a missing endangered teen.

Officials urge anyone with information on Dixon’s whereabouts to contact Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

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