WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from West Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Jhiovanny Cabrera was last seen leaving the 900 block of Southwest 74th Court at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The teen stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives said Cabrera may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3257 (desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

