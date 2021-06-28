MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, Haidriang Logreira was last seen at his home at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The teen stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has brown hair.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Investigators said Logreira dies not suffer from any medical condition and does not take any medication.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.

