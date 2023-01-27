MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Antaniesha Vining was last seen on Sunday in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 41st Avenue Road.

Vining stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 102 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair with gold and burgundy braids.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with butterflies, blue shorts and brown slides.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or MGPD detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

