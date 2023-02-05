MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Ashanty Mariah Stewart was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Wynwood.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair worn in a ponytail.

Stewart was last seen wearing a mustard shirt with the True Religion logo, a gold colored hoodie and gold colored sweatpants.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police detective L. Joseph or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. They may also email the unit at SVU@Miami-Police.org.

