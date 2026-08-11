SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a teen reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau, 15-year-old Nubia Aset was last seen near the 12300 block of Southwest 283rd Street on Aug. 6.

Aset stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black and white pants.

Detectives said that Aset has not made contact with her family or friends since and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy A. Madrigal at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3214 (Desk), email u307222@mdso.com, or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.