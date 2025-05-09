MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Learia Tillman was last seen in an unspecified part of the Model City neighborhood on Thursday.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has black braided hair and brown eyes.

Tillman was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.