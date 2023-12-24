MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Harmonie Z. Soto was last seen in the area of Northwest 151st Terrace and 32nd Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Dec. 15.

Soto stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 98 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothes and black and white Nike Dunks.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Miami Gardens Police Detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.