MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami’s Model City neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, Nayeli Cruz was last seen on Friday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and orange hair.

She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.