WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen over a week ago in West Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Venus Hernandez was last seen in the 179 Block of NW 79 Avenue on Friday, March 28.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 7 inches, weighing 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a red shirt and black Crocs.

According to authorities, she may be in need of services and is considered a “missing endangered juvenile.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.