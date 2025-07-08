SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Lashontay King was last seen in the 28400 block of SW 167th Avenue at around 7 a.m. on May 30.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 4 inches, weighing 130 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

MDSO said that she has not contacted her family and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy M. Ritch Jr. at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3257 (Desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

