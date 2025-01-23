NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in December in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Venus Hernandez was last seen in the 17900 block of NW 79th Court at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 27.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the MDSO, she may be in need of services.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

