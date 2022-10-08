MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Lizdania Mendoza Ojeda was last seen on Sept. 23 in an unspecified part of Allapattah.

The teen stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

It remains unknown what she was last seen wearing, but detectives said she was carrying a multicolored book bag.

Officials urge anyone with information on Mendoza Ojeda’s whereabouts to contact the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org.

