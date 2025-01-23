MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Laila Brown Lee was last seen on Aug. 12, 2024, in an unspecified the city’s Model City area.

Brown Lee stands 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

