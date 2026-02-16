NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade and has been missing since December.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Trinity Rodriguez was last seen leaving the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 2.

Rodriguez stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weights around 112 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and gray pants at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said Rodriguez may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact MDSO Deputy M. Ritch Jr, at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3257 (desk), email u308129@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.