MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Jose Bolanos was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of the Model City area.

The teen stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 127 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on Bolanos’ whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

