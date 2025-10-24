SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in finding two teenage teens who were reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office,, 14-year-old Angeleah Marrero was last seen near the 11000 block of Southwest 217th Terrace at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, and 15-year-old Hailey Mas was last seen near the 9000 block of Southwest 157th Court at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Marrero stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and light joggers.

Mas stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Investigators believe the two teens may be traveling together.

Anyone with information on Marrero’s or Mas’ whereabouts should contact Deputy Y. Hernandez, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3279 (Desk), email 307259@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

