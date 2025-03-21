MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an endangered juvenile reported missing from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

13-year-old Keylin Escobar was last seen wearing a white or blue shirt, a pink sweater, and gray pants.

Escobar is a white female with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She stands at about five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 134 pounds.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on her whereabouts, officials urge you to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

