NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Jakaiya Green was last seen in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 13th Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m., Jan. 6.

Green stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, blue and black pajama pants and white shoes.

Detectives said the teen may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact MDPD Detective M. Webb, or any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300. They may also call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

