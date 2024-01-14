NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, Sheendhainah Romain was last seen in an unspecified part of North Miami Beach at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Detectives described the teen as a runaway.

Romain stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said it’s unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, and it’s unclear where she was headed.

Officials urge anyone with information about Romain’s whereabouts to call North Miami Beach Police at 305-949-5500 (dial 2) or email North Miami Beach Police Detective Zoila Exclusa at zoila.exclusa@nmbpd.org.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.