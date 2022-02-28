DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Doral.

According to Doral Police, Angelo Perez was last seen at his home on Saturday at around 1:45 p.m.

Investigators said the teen left on foot without his cellphone after he got into an argument with his parents.

Perez stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Doral Police detective K. Bienvenu at 786-423-1385.

