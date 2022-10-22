NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Toutebon was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, gray shorts and Crocs described by police as colorful.

Investigators said the girl may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Toutebon’s whereabouts to contact Miami-Dade Police detective M. Webb, or any other detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300, or call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.