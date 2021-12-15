MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Jaliyah White, who was last seen late Monday night in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 195th Street.

The Miami Gardens Police Department is asking for the assistance in locating #MissingJuvenile 12 years old Jaliyah White, who was last seen on 12/14/21 from the area of NW 23rd Ave/NW 195th St, #MiamiGardens. If you have any information please contact MGPD at 305-474-MGPD(6473) pic.twitter.com/icD0BCtv45 — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) December 15, 2021

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 128 pounds, and has long black hair in a bun and brown eyes.

White was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. She was seen carrying bags at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators said the girl answers to her nickname Liyah.

Officials urge anyone with any information on her whereabouts to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-MGPD (6473) or MGPD detective Spokony at 305-474-1597,

