MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Gardens.
According to Miami Gardens Police, Jaliyah White, who was last seen late Monday night in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 195th Street.
She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 128 pounds, and has long black hair in a bun and brown eyes.
White was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts. She was seen carrying bags at the time of her disappearance.
Investigators said the girl answers to her nickname Liyah.
Officials urge anyone with any information on her whereabouts to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-MGPD (6473) or MGPD detective Spokony at 305-474-1597,
