MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami.

City of Miami Police on Saturday said Annaleesia White went missing from an unspecified part of the Model City neighborhood.

White stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black bonnet, a white tank top, black pajama pants and blue slides.

Officials urge anyone with information on White’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

