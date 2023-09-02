MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Jade A. Sotelo was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Little Havana.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Sotelo was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and the same blue pants she is seen wearing in the picture provided by police.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police Detective J. Nardoni, or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims

Unit, at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. You may also send an email to SVU@miami-police.org.

