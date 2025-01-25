MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in their search for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Little Havana.

According to authorities, River Ruddlesden was last seen in the Little Havana area wearing a black zip-up jacket, khaki pants, and black shoes.

He stands at five feet and three inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you or anyone you may know has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.