MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Rashad Pierre was reported missing on Friday and was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah area.

He stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red soccer jersey and khaki shorts.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

