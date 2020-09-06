Search underway for 10-year-old girl who went missing in Miami

Randi Canion (Courtesy Miami Police)

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Randi Canion was last seen in the area of North Bayshore Drive and 78th Street, at around 11 p.m., Saturday.

The 10-year-old stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

