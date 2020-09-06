Search underway for 10-year-old girl who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Randi Canion was last seen in the area of North Bayshore Drive and 78th Street, at around 11 p.m., Saturday.

We need your assistance locating 10 year old Randi Canion. She was last seen at approximately 11 pm. on September 5, 2020, in the area of N. Bayshore Dr. and 78 St. She is 5’03” and about 140 lbs. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/itZBKXiEq4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 6, 2020

The 10-year-old stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.