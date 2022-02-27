MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jerman Octelus was last seen Saturday along the 7000 block of Northeast Miami Court.

The boy stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 116 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts with white stripes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Octelus’ whereabouts to call Detective J. Ramos or any on-duty detective of the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

