MIAMI (WSVN) - A man managed to escape from police custody in the city of Miami, triggering a large-scale search operation.

Although few details have been divulged thus far, law enforcement authorities have revealed that the escapee was initially being apprehended for battery and was wearing an ankle monitor when they escaped on Tuesday.

The escape prompted an immediate response from the police, who established a perimeter in the vicinity of Northwest 10th Avenue, near 62nd Street. The area was cordoned off as law enforcement officers embarked on a search effort to locate and apprehend the individual who managed to evade custody.

The circumstances surrounding the escape and the methods employed by the escapee remain unknown at this time.

Authorities have been contacted for updates on the incident as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.