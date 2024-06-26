A paddleboard belonging to Luciano Mercenari, the 29-year-old man reported missing since Monday, was found by a Good Samaritan 8 to 11 miles offshore between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Wednesday.

Mercenari was last seen entering Pines Canal near Key Biscayne at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Monday. He began his paddleboarding trip at Cape Florida on an aqua and orange paddleboard, wearing a light grey, long-sleeved rash guard and gray sports shorts.

Recovery of his paddleboard and a gear bag early Wednesday morning has intensified ongoing search efforts by U.S. Coast Guard air and surface crews, alongside local police departments.

Miami-Dade Police air units were also seen conducting search and rescue operations near Pines Canal Tuesday morning.

Petty Officer Diana Sherbs of the Coast Guard stated, “We deployed a small boat from Station Miami and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to continue the search today. The sector has broadened its search area from the southern part of Sandscut to Key Biscayne and Biscayne Bay up through North Miami.”

Authorities, including a Broward County K9 unit, were seen near Mercenari’s family home as part of the expanded search.

Sherbs expressed hope for a positive outcome: “We’ll continue to search until we’ve exhausted all resources and leads.”

Efforts to locate Mercenari remain ongoing. Anyone with information should contact 305-535-4300 immediately.

