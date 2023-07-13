OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders have called off their search for occupants after a car went into a canal in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 22nd Court and Burlington Street, just after 10 p.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured first responders near the canal. They were using using buoys and high-tech equipment to aid them in their search efforts

Witnesses told 7News rescue divers were not able able to pull any occupants who were in the car from the water.

It remains unclear how many people were inside the vehicle when it went into the water.

Current situation in Opa-Locka (NW 22nd Ct and Burlington St) after a vehicle went into a canal. Search for victims has been called off. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/szCVYJ6WK1 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 13, 2023

Shortly before 11 p.m., MDFR officials said, divers did not find anyone so they have called off their search.

The car remains submerged in the canal.

