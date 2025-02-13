NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a possible shooting suspect in North Miami-Dade after a pursuit led to a bailout on Interstate 95, causing multiple crashes and major traffic disruptions.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, were pursuing a black Nissan Altima when two people bailed out of the vehicle and ran across the highway near Northwest 151st Street on Thursday morning, according to Ralph Rayburn in 7Skyforce.

The incident led to at least three crashes on I-95, forcing the closure of several lanes as law enforcement and emergency crews responded.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if the suspects are in custody. No additional details on the reported shooting or possible injuries have been released.

Drivers are advised to expect significant delays in the area.

