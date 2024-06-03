MIAMI (WSVN) - The search intensified for a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain earlier this year.

The Spanish National Police posted video of officers in Madrid working with FBI agents scouring wooded areas, canals and streams looking for clues to find Ana Knezevich.

Ana was on vacation when she vanished in Madrid in February.

Her estranged husband David Knezevich faces a kidnapping charge in connection with her disappearance.

He was back in court for his arraignment on Monday afternoon.

“All I can say is I hope before we come back next week, you heard the FBI agent last week testify. There’s a very active investigation going on in Spain right now looking for her and I can only hope that she either comes in, or she’s found for David’s sake, before we go to court,” said David’s attorney Jayne Weintraub.

David was arrested last month after he returned to South Florida from Serbia and said he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.