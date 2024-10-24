HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police search for an armed subject has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers requested assistance from Hialeah Police Wednesday evening in reference to an armed subject in the area of the Palmetto Expressway and West 68th Street.

Traffic camera captured images of the large police presence seen just off West 68th Street near the overpass. Westbound lanes to West 68th Street were also blocked off.

Officers seen searching with flashlights in a grassy area while the Miami-Dade Police Department helicopter was flying overhead.

An ambulance was also seen leaving that area escorted by Hialeah Police vehicle.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.