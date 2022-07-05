SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for a man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade that has been described as endangered.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez was found in Georgia safe and in good health.

Suarez’s mother told police that he cannot be by himself, but after speaking with detectives, they determined that he is a functioning and competent adult.

According to Suarez, he no longer wants to live with his mother.

He left his residence, Monday. His vehicle was last seen at a church near Miami-Dade College campus located around the 11000 block of Southwest 104th Street.

