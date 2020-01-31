Search continues in Fort Myers for newborn taken by dad in SW Miami-Dade

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert remains in effect for a newborn who vanished after, authorities said, his father took him from his Southwest Miami-Dade home and fled north.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies were spotted Friday along Interstate 75 in Fort Myers as they continued to search for 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro.

Authorities searched by ground and used drones to get a bird’s-eye view.

Police said the baby was taken by his father on Tuesday from their home near Southwest 219th Street and 187th Avenue.

The baby’s mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother were all found shot to death.

The baby’s father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, was found dead in his van from a self-inflicted gunshot wound north of Tampa, Wednesday.

The newborn was not in the van.

