HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Hialeah in 2023.

Alexandra Juan went missing from her grandmother’s residence in Hialeah on June 23.

According to authorities, Juan might have stayed in the local area or traveled to Virginia.

At the time of her disappearance, she stood at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighed 190 pounds. Juan has brown eyes and had brown hair with blue highlights when she went missing.

Anyone with information on Juan’s whereabouts is urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Hialeah Police Department at 1-305-687-2525.

