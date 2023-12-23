MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located the 82-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miramar.

According to Miramar Police, Marie Maxi drove away from her home along the 7700 block of Alhambra Boulevard on Friday. She was behind the wheel of a black Kia Forte with the Florida tag BR72UX.

Detectives said she has not been seen since, but a traffic camera captured the Forte traveling westbound along the 1700 block of the Broad Causeway in Bay Harbor Islands, at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials urge anyone who sees the vehicle or has information on Maxi;s whereabouts to call Miramar Police Detective Pedro Interian at 954-602-4374 or email pinterian@miramarpd.org.

