Search called off for swimmer who went missing off South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have called off their search for a man who went missing while swimming off the coast of Miami Beach, officials said.

Miami Beach Police said the man was last seen just after 5 p.m. on Saturday near the 14th Street beach.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, the 42-year-old man’s girlfriend told detectives that he went into the water and two hours later had not come out.

Officials said the man was not in the couple’s hotel room, so they will be looking at earby restairants and bars to see if he ended up there.

#BREAKING @USCG, @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiBeachPD are searching for a 42-year-old male swimmer wearing dark swim trunks near 14th St. #MiamiBeach. The report came in from MBPD at approx 6:30 p.m.

If you have any information please call Sector Miami Command Center at 305-535-4300. pic.twitter.com/v09d07fTrW — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 28, 2021

A U.S. Coast Guard aviation crew assisted Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue before they ended their search.

