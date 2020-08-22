Seaplane flips over near PortMiami; occupants OK

MIAMI (WSVN) - A seaplane that landed near PortMiami capsized, causing the aircraft to flip over.

U.S. Coast Guard, Miami Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene Saturday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue snapped a picture of the pilot sitting on the capsized plane.

Drone video showed that Coast Guard units were the first to arrive to render aid.

Officials said there were two people and a dog on board. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The seaplane was later towed away.

National Transportation Safety Board officials are investigating the landing.

