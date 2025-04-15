MIAMI (WSVN) - Singer Sean Kingston is back in federal custody after failing to come up with the $100,000 cash bond set following his fraud conviction.

During a court hearing, Kingston’s legal team told a federal judge he couldn’t pay the bond. The judge ordered him back into custody at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, where he’ll stay until sentencing on July 11.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was found guilty last month alongside his mother, Janice Turner, on charges of wire fraud and theft. Prosecutors said the two were behind a scheme involving more than $1 million in unpaid purchases.

Turner was taken into custody right after the verdict.

The charges stem from a civil lawsuit filed by a company that claimed Kingston used his celebrity status to get expensive merchandise without paying.

In late May, Dennis Card, an attorney for Ver Ver Entertainment, spoke to 7News outside Kingston’s home about their claims.

“He is stealing the property itself. He has a standardized script that he gives people, which is that he’s a recording artist, that he’s certainly is, and that he wants to purchase these things, but he never pays for anything,” said Card. “He gets the stuff, and that’s the end of the story. He does it over and over and over.”

Federal agents raided Kingston’s Southwest Ranches home last year, seizing several items including a Cadillac Escalade. He was later arrested in California.

