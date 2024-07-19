MIAMI (WSVN) - Singer Sean Kingston and his mother appeared in federal court on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

The charges stem from a scheme to defraud sellers of high-end vehicles, jewelry, and other goods using fraudulent documents, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida.

A Miami grand jury indicted Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and Turner, 61, on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud.

If convicted, each faces up to 20 years in prison per count.

The indictment alleges the defendants falsely claimed to have transferred payments for the goods, retaining or attempting to retain over $1 million in property without making actual payments.

According to arrest warrants, they stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture.

The warrants in the case say that from October to March they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $86,000 from the maker of customized beds. Specifics were not given.

Kingston was already on two years’ probation for trafficking stolen property.

His mother pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served nearly 1.5 years in prison, according to federal court records.

