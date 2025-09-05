NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews came to the rescue of a stuck seagull in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The bird was hurt and trapped on top of a light pole near Northwest 79th Street and 27th Avenue, Friday.

Video shared with 7News shows a crew using their extendable ladder to reach the bird and safely bring it down.

The seagull was then taken to a bird sanctuary to be treated for a leg injury.

