Scouts’ trailer stolen in South Miami-Dade after troops raised $5K

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida Boy Scout troops are reeling after the trailer for which they raised $5,000 to buy was stolen.

According to Scout Master Jennifer Graham of Troop 941, the trailer was stolen near the campgrounds of Camp Owaissa Baur off Southwest 264th Street in South Miami-Dade, at around 6:30 a.m., Saturday.

Graham said the boys and girls in the troops had a competition on Saturday.

The scout master said the trailer was filled with years of memories for both troops. Some items date back 50 years.

“We all have memories of the kids with different items. If we can get the mementos back so that we can keep the history,” she said. “We’re actually in the process of planning our 50th anniversary for our troop, and going back and trying to find all those Eagle Scouts and all of those boys that came through our troop.”

Graham said the trailer also stored wood that the troops had been cutting and preparing to build a bridge to welcome new members.

“It was just used at our last camping a month ago,” she said. “Those [items] are the kinds of things that insurance can’t [cover]. We can’t get that back.”

Graham said the troops spent more than a year raising the $5,000 to buy the trailer.

If you have any information on this theft or the trailer’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

