Scouts’ trailer stolen in South Miami-Dade after troop raised $5K

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The boys and girls of a South Florida Boy Scout troop are reeling after the trailer for which they raised $5,000 to buy was stolen.

According to Scout Master Jennifer Graham of Troop 941, the trailer was stolen near the campgrounds of Camp Owaissa Baur off Southwest 264th Street in South Miami-Dade, early Saturday morning.

“This happened in the middle of the night, so all of our scouts were on the other side of the property in their tents sleeping,” she said.

Graham members of the troop had a competition on Saturday.

The scout master said the trailer was filled with years of memories for both troops. Some items date back 50 years.

“We all have memories of the kids with different items. If we can get the mementos back so that we can keep the history,” she said.

Graham said the scouts used the trailer to store everything they owned, including wood that they had been cutting and preparing to build a bridge to welcome new members.

“All of our belongings are in there. The most precious thing that we hope someone sees this and finds it somewhere is our troop flag,” said Graham. “It dates back to 1972. There are ribbons on there from over the years, and that’s something that insurance can’t replace or fundraising can’t replace.”

Graham said the troops spent more than a year raising the $5,000 to buy the trailer.

“We’re actually in the process of planning our 50th anniversary for our troop, and going back and trying to find all those Eagle Scouts and all of those boys that came through our troop, and it would be great to have our flag for that next year,” she said.

If you have any information on this theft or the trailer’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

