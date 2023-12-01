MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several young girls at Scott Lake Elementary in South Florida are on a transformative journey, celebrated in the “Girls Growing into Greatness” pinning ceremony held in Miami Gardens, Thursday night.

This on-campus mentoring program, founded by the school’s Instructional Reading Coach, Miss Latoya Porter, is dedicated to engaging these girls through scholastics, etiquette, and service.

The pinning ceremony at Scott Lake Elementary served as a meaningful occasion to recognize and celebrate the growth and achievements of the participants in the program.

The program aims to instill essential values and skills, nurturing these young girls into confident and empowered young women.

Miss Porter founded the program in honor of her sister, who passed away in 2019. Carrying on her sister’s legacy, Porter is sowing seeds of empowerment and cultivating the potential of these young ladies, destined for greatness in their future endeavors.

