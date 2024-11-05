MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Scott Lake Elementary in Miami Gardens, hosted its pinning ceremony last night for the school’s “Girls Growing into Greatness” program, aimed at mentoring and engaging with young women through scholastic achievement, etiquette, and community service.

Each girl was pinned by their moms, who spoke words of affirmation into each of of them.

The program now celebrating it’s fifth year at Scott Lake, the founder who is also a beloved teacher at the school, says seeing the program continue to grow over the years, is beyond her wildest dream.

“It’s fulfilling to know that every thing that’s been poured into me, I have the opportunity to pour into these young ladies. And just to continue to watch them grow,” said Founder Dr. Latoya Porter.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also served as a keynote speaker for the event, letting the young ladies know, that if they continue to work hard and dream big, that anything is possible.

Adding that, they too could someday become the first female mayor of a major city just like she her.

