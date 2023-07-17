MIAMI (WSVN) - Sweltering temperatures across South Florida had first responders issuing words of caution and led meteorologists to issue a first-of-its-kind warning for Miami-Dade County.

Sunday was another scorching summer day for the region.

“It makes you want to stay inside,” said Juriea Williams, who is visiting from Orlando.

“I probably drank about five bottles of water today,” said Miami resident Moses Colon.

Residents and visitors who spoke with 7News said the difference from prior summers is quite striking.

“It’s not the typical Florida heat that I grew up with,” said Williams.

The heat index reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It reminds you that water is your best friend,” said Miami resident Julissa Pozos.

For the first time ever, the National Weather Service in Miami issued an excessive heat warning for Miami-Dade County.

With the combination of extreme heat and humidity, first responders say, knowing the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses are paramount.

“If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak or faint, please seek medical attention immediately by calling 911,” said Miami Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez.

Those words of warning especially apply to the most vulnerable.

“Those who are most at risk are children under the age of 5, adults over 65, individuals with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers and those who are pregnant,” said Benitez.

Fire rescue officials also advise people to stay hydrated, wear loose-fitting clothing and stay out of the sun as much as possible.

“It’s super hot,” said Thomas Koukou.

Koukou said he learned this lesson after spending four hours on the water.

“You still feel like you’re going to melt,” he said. “Even the water is super-hot.”

Pozos, on the other hand, braved the sky-high temperatures.

“It’s hot, but it’s worth it,” she said.

Pozos’ way of cooling off while heating things up on the grill was to stay in the shade.

“Man, we just make the best of it, you know? It’s gonna be hot, but I mean, you can’t change the weather right? So you change the scenario,” she said, “so we came out, we grilled out, we’re having a great time, nothing that can’t be fixed.”

For more safety tips from Miami-Dade County on to deal with the excessive heat, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.